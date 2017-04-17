Marlins' Martin Prado: Activated from disabled list
Prado (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Monday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Prado's strained hamstring checked out fine following a recent four-game rehab stint with High-A Jupiter, during which he went 3-for-9 with three walks. It's expected that the 33-year-old will quickly displace Derek Dietrich as the primary starting option at third base and slot into the upper half of the lineup after turning in a .359 on-base percentage in 2016.
