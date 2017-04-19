Marlins' Martin Prado: Back in lineup Wednesday
Prado (calf) will return to the lineup Wednesday against the Mariners, Tim Healey of the Sun-Sentinel reports.
It appears Prado is good to go after suffering a calf cramp in his season debut Monday, which had forced him to miss Tuesday's contest. The 33-year-old missed the first part of the season with a hamstring injury before going 1-for-3 in his brief return to action. He'll look to pick things up Wednesday against Felix Hernandez and the Mariners.
