Marlins' Martin Prado: Drives in two

Prado went 1-for-4 with a two-run double during Sunday's win over the Cubs.

This was just Prado's third game since being activated off the disabled list June 23, and the veteran has been limited to just 83 plate appearances this season. He projects to provide a solid batting average with serviceable totals in the RBI and runs columns going forward, but fantasy expectations should be tempered. Prado offers little power or speed.