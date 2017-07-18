Marlins' Martin Prado: Exits early Monday

Prado exited Monday's game against the Phillies after four innings, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Prado was 0-for-2 with a strikeout before being replaced by Derek Dietrich at third base prior to the top of the fifth inning. The reason for his removal is currently unclear.

