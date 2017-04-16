Prado (hamstring) is expected to rejoin the Marlins in Seattle on Monday, Tim Healey of the Sun Sentinel reports.

Prado, who suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain during the World Baseball Classic, could be nearing a return to the Marlins after playing in four rehab games with High-A Jupiter. He's 3-for-9 with three walks and two strikeouts for Jupiter. When he's able to return, he should reclaim his spot at third base from Derek Dietrich.