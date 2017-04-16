Prado (hamstring) is expected to rejoin the Marlins in Seattle on Monday, Tim Healey of the Sun Sentinel reports.

Prado, who suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain during the World Baseball Classic, could be nearing a return to the Marlins after playing in four rehab games with High-A Jupiter. He's 3-for-9 with three walks and two strikeouts for Jupiter. When he's able to return, he should reclaim his spot at third base from Derek Dietrich.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories