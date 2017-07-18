Marlins' Martin Prado: Hits DL with knee sprain
Prado was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday with a right knee sprain, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Prado suffered the injury during Monday's game against the Phillies. It's unfortunate timing for this ailment to pop up, as Prado had been the subject of many trade talks as the July 31 deadline approaches. Derek Dietrich and Miguel Rojas (who will be activated from the 60-day DL) will likely man third base in the veteran's absence.
More News
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...