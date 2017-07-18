Marlins' Martin Prado: Hits DL with knee sprain

Prado was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday with a right knee sprain, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Prado suffered the injury during Monday's game against the Phillies. It's unfortunate timing for this ailment to pop up, as Prado had been the subject of many trade talks as the July 31 deadline approaches. Derek Dietrich and Miguel Rojas (who will be activated from the 60-day DL) will likely man third base in the veteran's absence.