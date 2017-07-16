Play

Marlins' Martin Prado: Manning leadoff spot

Prado will lead off and play third base Sunday against the Dodgers, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

It will likely just be a one-time stay at the top of the lineup for Prado with Dee Gordon resting as the Dodgers bring a lefty (Rich Hill) to the mound for a second straight day. Even so, Prado could make for an intriguing low-cost DFS option while he sets the table for the likes of Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich and Marcell Ozuna.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast