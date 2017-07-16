Marlins' Martin Prado: Manning leadoff spot
Prado will lead off and play third base Sunday against the Dodgers, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
It will likely just be a one-time stay at the top of the lineup for Prado with Dee Gordon resting as the Dodgers bring a lefty (Rich Hill) to the mound for a second straight day. Even so, Prado could make for an intriguing low-cost DFS option while he sets the table for the likes of Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich and Marcell Ozuna.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...