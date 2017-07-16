Marlins' Martin Prado: Manning leadoff spot

Prado will lead off and play third base Sunday against the Dodgers, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

It will likely just be a one-time stay at the top of the lineup for Prado with Dee Gordon resting as the Dodgers bring a lefty (Rich Hill) to the mound for a second straight day. Even so, Prado could make for an intriguing low-cost DFS option while he sets the table for the likes of Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich and Marcell Ozuna.