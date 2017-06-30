Marlins' Martin Prado: Not in Friday's lineup

Prado will get the day off Friday, MLB.com's Joe Frisaro reports.

Prado has started the past six games since coming off the disabled list with a hamstring injury that caused him to miss around a month of action. It should come as no surprise that the veteran would need a standard day off every now and then, and he will get just that as the team starts a road trip in Milwaukee on Friday. In his place, Derek Dietrich is batting seventh and playing third.

