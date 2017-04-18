Marlins' Martin Prado: Out of lineup Tuesday
Prado (calf) is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Mariners, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.
Prado made his season debut Monday after missing the first couple weeks with a hamstring injury, but unfortunately, a new issue surfaced in his first appearance of 2017. A calf cramp forced Prado out in the seventh inning and will keep him on the bench for Tuesday's game. Derek Dietrich will step in once again for Prado, who should be considered day-to-day until there's information to suggest otherwise.
