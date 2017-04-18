Marlins' Martin Prado: Suffers calf cramp in season debut
Prado (hamstring) went 1-for-3 in his season debut during Monday's 6-1 loss to the Mariners, but exited in the bottom of the seventh inning with a calf cramp, MLB.com's Doug Miller reports.
Manager Don Mattingly downplayed Prado's early exit following the game, indicating that the veteran was removed mainly for precautionary purposes. Prado, who had been sidelined for a little over a month with a strained right hamstring he sustained during the World Baseball Classic, looks poised to serve as the Marlins' everyday third baseman going forward, assuming the calf issue proves to be only a minor concern.
More News
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Activated from disabled list•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Expected back Monday•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Cleared for rehab assignment•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Will be re-evaluated Monday•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Could return during homestand•
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Can you wait out Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...
-
Nola really is throwing harder
Does an uptick in velocity make Aaron Nola a more valuable Fantasy option? Chris Towers looks...