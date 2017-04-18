Prado (hamstring) went 1-for-3 in his season debut during Monday's 6-1 loss to the Mariners, but exited in the bottom of the seventh inning with a calf cramp, MLB.com's Doug Miller reports.

Manager Don Mattingly downplayed Prado's early exit following the game, indicating that the veteran was removed mainly for precautionary purposes. Prado, who had been sidelined for a little over a month with a strained right hamstring he sustained during the World Baseball Classic, looks poised to serve as the Marlins' everyday third baseman going forward, assuming the calf issue proves to be only a minor concern.