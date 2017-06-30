Marlins' Martin Prado: Two hits in Thursday's loss

Prado went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Thursday's loss to the Mets.

After going 0-for-3 in his first game off the DL last Friday, Prado has now put together a modest five-game hitting streak, batting .316 (6-for-19) with four RBI. The 33-year-old has had trouble staying healthy this season, but could still provide solid fantasy numbers in the second half if he can stay on the field.