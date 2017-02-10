Prado will play for Team Venezuela in the WBC, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

He'll be competing with the Padres' Yangervis Solarte for the starting third base job on the squad, but Prado's experience could give him a leg up on a fairly veteran roster. The 33-year-old played in more than 150 games for the first time since 2013 last year while hitting better than .280 for the fifth straight campaign, and the Marlins will once again be counting on his bat to provide consistent contact near the top of their order in 2017.