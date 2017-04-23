Rojas left Saturday's game as a precautionary measure after feeling leg tightness, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Adeiny Hechavarria entered the game following Rojas' departure. Rojas should be considered day-to-day heading into Sunday's series finale against the Padres. Prior to his departure, Rojas had gone 0-for-2 at the plate.

