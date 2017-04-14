Rojas went 3-for-7 in Thursday's extra-inning loss to the Mets.

That doubles his hit total on the season, and Rojas is now hitting .286 (6-for-21) on the season with two runs scored and two RBI. The 28-year-old has shown he can make consistent contact in the minors, including a .301/.343/.430 line in 65 games for Triple-A New Orleans in 2015, so don't be surprised if he collects a few more hits while filling in at shortstop for Adeiny Hechavarria (oblique).