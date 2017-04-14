Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Picks up three hits Thursday
Rojas went 3-for-7 in Thursday's extra-inning loss to the Mets.
That doubles his hit total on the season, and Rojas is now hitting .286 (6-for-21) on the season with two runs scored and two RBI. The 28-year-old has shown he can make consistent contact in the minors, including a .301/.343/.430 line in 65 games for Triple-A New Orleans in 2015, so don't be surprised if he collects a few more hits while filling in at shortstop for Adeiny Hechavarria (oblique).
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...
-
Harvey's start promising but ...
Matt Harvey has exceeded all expectations in his first two starts, but Chris Towers says the...