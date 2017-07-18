Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Returns from thumb injury Tuesday
Rojas (thumb) was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list Tuesday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
As anticipated, Rojas is back from an extended absence due to a broken thumb. It's interesting that he's not in the lineup Tuesday night (Derek Dietrich is at third base instead), although the expectation is that Rojas will get plenty of opportunities to strut his stuff over the next 10 days as he auditions for a regular role after the trade deadline. Prior to getting hurt, the 28-year-old infielder was 22-for-73 (.338) with 12 runs scored and two stolen bases.
