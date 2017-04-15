Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Stays hot Friday
Rojas went 3-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Mets.
The walk ended up being one of the key plays in the game, as he races home from first on J.T. Realmuto's double in the bottom of the ninth for the winning run. Rojas' fantasy value remains limited due to his lack of power or speed, but with six hits in his last two games he's put himself on the radar in deep NL-only formats, and the Marlins may well try to find ways to keep him in the lineup on a semi-regular basis even after Adeiny Hechavarria (oblique) and Martin Prado (hamstring) return to action.
More News
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...