Rojas went 3-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Mets.

The walk ended up being one of the key plays in the game, as he races home from first on J.T. Realmuto's double in the bottom of the ninth for the winning run. Rojas' fantasy value remains limited due to his lack of power or speed, but with six hits in his last two games he's put himself on the radar in deep NL-only formats, and the Marlins may well try to find ways to keep him in the lineup on a semi-regular basis even after Adeiny Hechavarria (oblique) and Martin Prado (hamstring) return to action.