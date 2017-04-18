Rojas is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Mariners, Shannon Drayer of MyNorthwest.com reports.

After starting the last six games, Rojas will take a seat as J.T. Riddle gets the nod at shortstop. The 28-year-old is taking advantage of his enhanced playing time due to injuries, hitting 11-for-33 with two RBI and six runs through 12 games, and he could earn semi-regular at-bats even after Adeiny Hechavarria (oblique) and Martin Prado (calf) return.