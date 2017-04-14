Marlins' Nick Wittgren: Optioned to minors after impressive appearance
Wittgren was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans after Thursday's 16-inning loss to the Mets, Andre C. Fernandez of The Miami Herald reports.
Wittgren had three strikeouts on 45 pitches while retiring all nine batters he faced in the 13th, 14th and 15th innings of Thursday's marathon. He's partially a victim of his own success, as the length of Thursday's contest will force Miami to call up an extra arm from the minors. Wittgren did allow two earned runs over 3.2 innings prior to Thursday, but he'll likely return to the majors at some point in the coming weeks.
