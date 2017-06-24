Marlins' Nick Wittgren: Sophomore continues to improve from rookie season
Wittgren has an ERA of 2.73 with 31 strikeouts and four holds this season.
Wittgren has avoided the sophomore slump this year, improving almost every stat from his rookie season. Despite the success, the former ninth-round draft pick hasn't seen much action in high-leverage situations, but the four holds in the last month are reassuring for those holding out hope that his role will only get bigger as the season unfolds.
