Lopez was dealt to the Marlins on Thursday, Joel Sherman of the MLB Network reports.
Lopez was shipped to Miami along with fellow pitching prospects Brandon Miller and Lukas Schiraldi, to go along with outfielder Brayan Hernandez in return for David Phelps. The 21-year-old is known for having a big fastball, which has helped him record 89 strikeouts in 100 innings of work at High-A Modesto this season. During 18 starts, the right-hander has displayed potential, but hasn't been able to get batters out consistently at the High-A level, posting a 5.04 ERA in 2017. If he's able to develop solid secondary pitches over the next few years, the former No. 22 prospect of the Mariners could work his way into the big leagues for Miami.
