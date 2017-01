Jackson signed a minor league deal with the Marlins that includes an invitation to spring training, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Jackson has spent the vast majority of his career in the minor leagues. He split his most recent campaign between the Angels' and Phillies' Triple-A affiliates, where he batted .248/.350/.286 in 343 plate appearances. He doesn't figure to make much of an impact with the Marlins.