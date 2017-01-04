Copeland signed a minor league contract with the Marlins that includes an invitation to spring training, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Copeland is a career minor leaguer who has spent the past three seasons with the Blue Jays' Triple-A affiliate. He has found success recently, posting an ERA of 2.95 in 2015 and 3.04 in 2016. The Marlins hope that he can build upon his success and provide additional pitching depth for their club in 2017.