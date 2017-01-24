Gonzalez was traded to the Marlins on Tuesday for a player to be named later or cash considerations, Meghan Montemurro of The News Journal reports.

The 24-year-old was designated for assignment last week after the Phillies signed Michael Saunders, so the trade isn't a huge surprise. He struggled in the majors for the most part last year, posting a 5.60 ERA across 35.1 innings, although he did register a 34:7 K:BB.