Guerrero will compete for a spot in the Marlins' bullpen this spring.

Picked up from San Diego in the Andrew Cashner deal last year, Guerrero has a big fastball but doesn't always know where it's going. The 26-year-old could earn a middle relief role with an impressive spring, but the Marlins have a deep bullpen thanks to the offseason acquisitions of Brad Ziegler and Junichi Tazawa, so Guerrero will likely begin the season back at Triple-A.