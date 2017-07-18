Marlins' Tom Koehler: ERA climbs to 7.92
Koehler allowed four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out just two batters through five innings during Monday's win over Philadelphia. He didn't factor into the decision.
Koehler was derailed by a shoulder injury earlier this season and also spent some time in the minors, so it's been a disappointing campaign for the 31-year-old righty. With a 7.92 ERA and 1.70 WHIP, it's impossible to trust him outside of the softest matchups, and he's probably off the fantasy radar in the majority of settings. Koehler projects to face the Reds at Great American Ball Park in his next start.
