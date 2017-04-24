Koehler (1-1) allowed three runs on six hits and two walks over six innings while striking out seven in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Padres.

He looked headed for another defeat before the Marlins' offense erupted for six runs in the sixth inning to get Koehler his first win of the year. The right-hander served up another homer Sunday and has now surrendered six in 21 innings, fueling his rough 5.14 ERA. He'll try to keep the ball in the park in his next start Saturday at home against the Pirates.