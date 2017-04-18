Marlins' Tom Koehler: Hit hard in first loss
Koehler (0-1) allowed five runs on seven hits (two home runs) while walking three and striking out five over four innings in Monday's 6-1 loss to the Mariners.
Long balls have been a problem for Koehler so far this year, as he's allowed five round-trippers in his first three starts. This was his worst outing of the trio, and his ERA is now up to 5.40. The 30-year-old is a below-average strikeout guy (career 6.8 K/9) but will give the Fish and fantasy owners in NL-only leagues innings. That's about all you can hope for with Koehler.
More News
-
Marlins' Tom Koehler: Turns in quality start Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Tom Koehler: Solid in Thursday's no-decision•
-
Marlins' Tom Koehler: Strikes out seven Monday•
-
Marlins' Tom Koehler: Will break camp in rotation•
-
Marlins' Tom Koehler: Rocked by Cards on Sunday•
-
Marlins' Tom Koehler: Struggles again Tuesday•
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...
-
Nola really is throwing harder
Does an uptick in velocity make Aaron Nola a more valuable Fantasy option? Chris Towers looks...
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...