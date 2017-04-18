Koehler (0-1) allowed five runs on seven hits (two home runs) while walking three and striking out five over four innings in Monday's 6-1 loss to the Mariners.

Long balls have been a problem for Koehler so far this year, as he's allowed five round-trippers in his first three starts. This was his worst outing of the trio, and his ERA is now up to 5.40. The 30-year-old is a below-average strikeout guy (career 6.8 K/9) but will give the Fish and fantasy owners in NL-only leagues innings. That's about all you can hope for with Koehler.