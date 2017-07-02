Marlins' Tom Koehler: Lasts just 1.2 innings Saturday
Koehler (1-3 ) lasted just 1.2 innings during Saturday's loss to the Brewers, allowing seven runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out two.
Koehler fell apart in the second inning after breezing through the first frame in just nine pitches. He has now given up seven or more runs in two straight starts, raising his ERA to a brutal 7.43 across eight starts (40 innings) on the season. It's unclear if he'll be afforded another start given his ineffectiveness this season, but if he is, he'd likely face the Cardinals on Thursday.
More News
-
Marlins' Tom Koehler: Will start Saturday•
-
Marlins' Tom Koehler: Likely coming up to start Saturday•
-
Marlins' Tom Koehler: Activated, optioned to Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Tom Koehler: Starts rehab stint Thursday•
-
Marlins' Tom Koehler: Rehab assignment on tap•
-
Marlins' Tom Koehler: Option voided, placed on DL•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...