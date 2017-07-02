Marlins' Tom Koehler: Lasts just 1.2 innings Saturday

Koehler (1-3 ) lasted just 1.2 innings during Saturday's loss to the Brewers, allowing seven runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out two.

Koehler fell apart in the second inning after breezing through the first frame in just nine pitches. He has now given up seven or more runs in two straight starts, raising his ERA to a brutal 7.43 across eight starts (40 innings) on the season. It's unclear if he'll be afforded another start given his ineffectiveness this season, but if he is, he'd likely face the Cardinals on Thursday.