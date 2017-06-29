Marlins' Tom Koehler: Likely coming up to start Saturday
Koehler was scratched from his Thursday start at Triple-A New Orleans and likely will start for the Marlins on Saturday in Milwaukee, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
The right-hander carries a brutal 7.04 ERA in eight major-league starts and is an option merely designed to eat innings. Koehler's expected assignment presents a fine opportunity to stream Brewers hitters.
