Marlins' Tom Koehler: Likely coming up to start Saturday

Koehler was scratched from his Thursday start at Triple-A New Orleans and likely will start for the Marlins on Saturday in Milwaukee, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

The right-hander carries a brutal 7.04 ERA in eight major-league starts and is an option merely designed to eat innings. Koehler's expected assignment presents a fine opportunity to stream Brewers hitters.

