Marlins' Tom Koehler: Ties season high with seven strikeouts

Koehler gave up three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out seven over five innings Thursday against the Cardinals.

He was able to lower his ERA from 8.33 to 8.00 and the seven strikeouts tied a season high, but other than that, it's hard to take any positives away from the righty's final start of the first half. If the Marlins had a better option, Koehler would likely be on the outs, but it is unclear when they will be able to upgrade the fifth spot in the rotation.