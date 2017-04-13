Marlins' Tom Koehler: Turns in quality start Wednesday
Koehler gave up three runs on five hits and two walks over six innings but came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Braves. He struck out one.
He was touched up for two homers, but still left the game in line for a win before the Marlins' bullpen fell apart late. Koehler threw 42 of 71 pitches for strikes, and shorter outings (and fewer decisions) could be the norm for all of Miami's starters this season given the way they've loaded up their relief corps. Koehler's next start will come Monday in Seattle.
