Marlins' Tom Koehler: Will start Saturday
Koehler will start against the Brewers on Saturday, Andrew Gruman of MyCommunityNow reports.
Koehler was scratched from his start at Triple-A New Orleans on Thursday and is set to make his first major-league start since May 16. He hasn't been able to last long during his eight starts with the Marlins this year, including a disastrous effort against the Astros during his last time out (eight earned runs off seven hits and four walks in three innings). The team will announce a corresponding move following Friday's game.
More News
-
Marlins' Tom Koehler: Likely coming up to start Saturday•
-
Marlins' Tom Koehler: Activated, optioned to Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Tom Koehler: Starts rehab stint Thursday•
-
Marlins' Tom Koehler: Rehab assignment on tap•
-
Marlins' Tom Koehler: Option voided, placed on DL•
-
Marlins' Tom Koehler: Optioned to minors following disastrous start•
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....