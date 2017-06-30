Marlins' Tom Koehler: Will start Saturday

Koehler will start against the Brewers on Saturday, Andrew Gruman of MyCommunityNow reports.

Koehler was scratched from his start at Triple-A New Orleans on Thursday and is set to make his first major-league start since May 16. He hasn't been able to last long during his eight starts with the Marlins this year, including a disastrous effort against the Astros during his last time out (eight earned runs off seven hits and four walks in three innings). The team will announce a corresponding move following Friday's game.