Telis will compete for a spot on the Marlins' bench during spring training.

J.T. Realmuto and A.J. Ellis have two catching spots on the 25-man roster locked up, but Telis could still break camp with a bench role if he has a big spring, particularly if Miami begins experimenting with Realmuto at first base. The 25-year-old Telis has little left to prove as a hitter in the minors, owning a career .311/.354/.425 line across three Triple-A seasons in the Marlins and Rangers systems, but even if he opens the year in the majors, he likely won't see enough playing time to have fantasy value outside of deep NL-only formats.