Marlins' Tyler Moore: Designated for assignment
The Marlins designated Moore for assignment Monday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
After winning a roster spot out of spring training, Moore had settled into the smaller half of a platoon at first base with Justin Bour, producing four hits in 11 at-bats. Moore's lack of versatility hurt his odds of sticking with the big club on a long-term basis, however, and the return for Martin Prado (hamstring) from the 10-day disabled list ultimately forced the Marlins to make a roster move. Assuming Moore goes unclaimed off waivers, look for him to report to Triple-A New Orleans.
