Play

Moore is 23-for-84 with six home runs and six doubles with the Marlins this season.

The 30-year-old took advantage of starting first baseman Justin Bour's stint on the disabled list in June, but most of his opportunities going forward will likely be as a bench bat. Moore has performed well as a pinch hitter this season (.286 average in 28 at-bats), but doesn't hold much fantasy value in most formats with Bour healthy.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast