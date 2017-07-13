Moore is 23-for-84 with six home runs and six doubles with the Marlins this season.

The 30-year-old took advantage of starting first baseman Justin Bour's stint on the disabled list in June, but most of his opportunities going forward will likely be as a bench bat. Moore has performed well as a pinch hitter this season (.286 average in 28 at-bats), but doesn't hold much fantasy value in most formats with Bour healthy.