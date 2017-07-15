Play

Worley has pitched 25.2 innings over 10 games (four starts) with an ERA of 6.31 and 23 strikeouts.

Since getting called up on May 20, Worley has served mostly as a spot starter for the rotation, occasionally seeing time out of the bullpen as a means to keep him in form. Without major playing time, the 29-year-old veteran won't see many chances to improve upon his stats, giving him low value in even the deepest leagues.

