Worley has pitched 25.2 innings over 10 games (four starts) with an ERA of 6.31 and 23 strikeouts.

Since getting called up on May 20, Worley has served mostly as a spot starter for the rotation, occasionally seeing time out of the bullpen as a means to keep him in form. Without major playing time, the 29-year-old veteran won't see many chances to improve upon his stats, giving him low value in even the deepest leagues.