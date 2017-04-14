Chen (1-0) was roughed up for six runs on seven hits over three innings while striking out three but escaped with a no-decision in Thursday's extra-inning loss to the Mets.

The left-hander was getting far too much of the plate Thursday, throwing 39 of 56 pitches for strikes and serving up homers to Yoenis Cespedes and Wilmer Flores while coughing up a four-run lead the Marlins had staked him to in the bottom of the first inning. Chen's 7.00 ERA isn't pretty, but his 8:1 K:BB through nine innings is solid and suggests better days are ahead if he can fine-tune his command. He'll next take the mound Wednesday in Seattle.