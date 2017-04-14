Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Chased early Thursday
Chen (1-0) was roughed up for six runs on seven hits over three innings while striking out three but escaped with a no-decision in Thursday's extra-inning loss to the Mets.
The left-hander was getting far too much of the plate Thursday, throwing 39 of 56 pitches for strikes and serving up homers to Yoenis Cespedes and Wilmer Flores while coughing up a four-run lead the Marlins had staked him to in the bottom of the first inning. Chen's 7.00 ERA isn't pretty, but his 8:1 K:BB through nine innings is solid and suggests better days are ahead if he can fine-tune his command. He'll next take the mound Wednesday in Seattle.
More News
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Gets win in strong 2017 debut•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Serves up two more homers Sunday•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Fans six Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Trouble with long ball Friday•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Scoreless inning to begin spring•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Solid over five in Saturday loss•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...