Chen (2-0) earned his second win of the season with seven scoreless innings of no-hit ball Tuesday against the Mariners, walking two and striking out two.

Chen kept the Seattle hitters off balance all night, pitching to contact and inducing a series of weak fly balls with a few groundouts mixed in. Unfortunately, he threw 100 pitches through seven frames, thanks in part to 23 foul balls, and was pulled with the no-hitter still in tact. This was an ideal bounce-back scenario after Chen yielded six runs in just three innings in his previous outing, and he will look to build on his performance next Tuesday against the Phillies on a full seven days' rest.