Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Slated to start Wednesday
Chen is scheduled to start Wednesday against the Phillies, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
As expected, Chen will simply move back a day following Tuesday's rainout. He will be opposed by Vince Velasquez.
