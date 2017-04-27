Chen (2-1) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Phillies. He struck out three.

A Maikel Franco grand slam in the third inning, as well as a lack of run support, doomed Chen to his first loss of the season. The left-hander has been alternating strong starts with shakier ones to begin the year, putting him in line to rebound Monday at home against the Rays.