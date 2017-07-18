Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Throws off mound Monday
Chen (elbow) was slated to throw a fastball-only bullpen session Monday, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.
The lefty is making incremental progress in his throwing program -- he was cleared to resume throwing a little over a month ago -- but he remains without a clear return timetable. Chen's next step will be to begin incorporating some of his secondary pitches while throwing off a mound. He was treated with a platelet-rich plasma injection in late May in an effort to expedite his return following a setback with the partially torn UCL.
