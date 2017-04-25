Chen will not make his scheduled start Tuesday as the game has been postponed due to rain, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The Marlins have yet to announce an updated rotation order, but Chen will presumably just move back to Wednesday. Chen rebounded from a poor outing against the Mets on April 13, tossing seven no-hit, shutout innings against the Mariners his last time out.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories