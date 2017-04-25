Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Tuesday's game postponed
Chen will not make his scheduled start Tuesday as the game has been postponed due to rain, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
The Marlins have yet to announce an updated rotation order, but Chen will presumably just move back to Wednesday. Chen rebounded from a poor outing against the Mets on April 13, tossing seven no-hit, shutout innings against the Mariners his last time out.
More News
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Slated to start Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Pitching through partial tear in UCL•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Leaves after seven Tuesday with no-hitter•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Chased early Thursday•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Gets win in strong 2017 debut•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Serves up two more homers Sunday•
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...