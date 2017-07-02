Marinez signed with the Marlins for $1.5 million on Sunday.
He lacks impact tools, which is why he was ranked outside the top 10 in this July 2 signing class by MLB.com and Baseball America (No. 12 and No. 18, respectively). However, most evaluators see a quality hit tool and the potential for 15-to-20 homer pop down the road, thanks to a projectable 6-foot, 170-pound frame. He might move from shortstop to third base in the coming years, so that will put more pressure on his overall offensive skill set. Marinez does not project to be a threat on the bases. The 16-year-old Dominican immediately becomes a top-10 dynasty league prospect in a desolate Marlins system.
