Matt Capps: Set for showcase this Sunday
Capps is holding a showcase for scouts this weekend in hopes of returning to the big leagues, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Capps spent last season with Triple-A Reno, an affiliate to the Diamondbacks, where he posted a 5.15 ERA over 39 appearances and compiled a 47:21 K:BB. A return to the majors is still a long shot for the 33-year-old, but he's clearly committed to continuing his career.
