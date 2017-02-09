Wieters' agent Scott Boras said the catcher didn't suffer nerve damage and has participated in baseball activities following his November accident at home that resulted in a lacerated left forearm, according to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports.

That can likely be ruled out as a reason why Wieters hasn't found a team yet, and it's a positive to hear he's physically up to par. Still, fantasy players can't peg him with a proper value until he lands with a new club.