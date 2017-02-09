Matt Wieters: Feeling no ill effects from offseason injury
Wieters' agent Scott Boras said the catcher didn't suffer nerve damage and has participated in baseball activities following his November accident at home that resulted in a lacerated left forearm, according to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports.
That can likely be ruled out as a reason why Wieters hasn't found a team yet, and it's a positive to hear he's physically up to par. Still, fantasy players can't peg him with a proper value until he lands with a new club.