The Rays are still in pursuit of one more hitter before camp opens, and Wieters (forearm) is among those they might be looking at, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The report doesn't quote anyone from the Rays, but presumably Marc Tompkins, the author of the article, has been in touch with the team on background. The Rays signed Wilson Ramos as a free agent this offseason, but he won't be ready to return from his knee injury until midseason, so an opening for Wieters remains on a one-year deal.