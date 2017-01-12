Wilk signed a minor league contract with the Mets on Thursday that includes an invite to spring training.

The lefty made 15 starts for the Rays' Triple-A Durham affiliate in 2016, posting a 3.61 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in 87.1 innings. His walk rate returned to an elite level (1.3 BB/9) after hovering near 2.6 BB/9 at Triple-A over the previous two seasons. Wilk's strikeout rate also ticked up and he held same-handed hitters to a .167 batting average. He will likely compete for a role as a specialist in the bullpen.