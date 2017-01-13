Reed agreed to a one-year, $7.75 million contract with the Mets on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

Reed revitalized his career in 2016 after a disappointing tenure in Arizona. He posted a 1.97 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 10.6 K/9 while leading the majors with 40 holds. Now 28, Reed is locked in as the Mets' top setup man -- he would be the obvious choice to step into the closer role should Jeurys Familia be suspended or get injured.