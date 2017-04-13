Reed worked around a single and struck a batter out in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday against the Phillies for his third save.

The 28-year-old righty has done well as the Mets' closer in Jeurys Familia's absence, and he still has almost another week of ninth-inning duties ahead of him. Enjoy the saves while they last, but Reed will retain some fantasy value as a source of strikeouts and ratios even as a setup guy.