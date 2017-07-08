Reed struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his 15th save of the season in a 6-5 win over the Cardinals.

Jeurys Familia (shoulder) is at least a month away from rejoining the bullpen, but should begin a throwing program over the All-Star break. A deadline deal sending Reed elsewhere remains a possibility, but for now the right-hander is locked in as the Mets' closer after converting nine straight save chances with a 1.06 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 15:2 K:BB over his last 17 innings.